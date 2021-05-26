Elysian mayor charged with DWI

The mayor of Elysian has been charged with DWI.

A criminal complaint says Thomas Edward McBroom, 62, wasbarrested after he was pulled over April 16 in Le Sueur County for speeding.

McBroom was allegedly driving 97 miles per hour on Highway 60 in a 60 mile per hour zone. The complaint says the deputy noticed a “very strong odor” of alcohol, but McBroom initially denied drinking.

He eventually admitted he was “coming from the Moose in Faribault and probably had five to six beers, adding that he apparently “had too much,” says the complaint.

Police say McBroom failed multiple field sobriety tests and gave up after his first failed step during a walk and turn test, saying “f*ck it, what else do you got?”

The complaint says McBroom agreed to provide a preliminary breath test, but warned the deputy that “it’s not going to be good.” His blood-alcohol content was at .17, according to court documents.

McBroom informed the arresting officer he was a retired sheriff’s deputy and the mayor of Elysian, says the complaint. He’s been charged with DWI, speeding, and careless driving.