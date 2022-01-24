      Weather Alert

Elysian woman hospitalized after 2 pickups crash on Highway 14

Jan 24, 2022 @ 5:16pm

A crash involving two pickups sent an Elysian woman to the hospital Monday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 14 at 612th Ave between Eagle Lake and Janesville at 11:20 a.m.

According to a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Sherri Leeann Adkins, 42, of Elysian, was behind the wheel of a pickup that was entering westbound Highway 14 from Highway 60.  The pickup began to fishtail and stopped in the right lane of traffic, according to the report.

A pickup that was following Adkins’ truck was unable to stop before the two vehicles collided, according to the report.

Adkins was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with believed non-life threatening injuries.

The other pickup driver, John Christopher Kluntz, 39, from Cleveland, was not injured.

The state patrol says roads were icy at the time of the crash.

