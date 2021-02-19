Elysian woman hospitalized following Highway 60 crash

An Elysian woman was hospitalized following a crash Friday morning on Highway 60 east of Madison Lake.

According to a state patrol crash report, Debra Lynn Thompson, 61, of Elysian, was transported to Immanuel St. Joseph’s Hospital in Mankato, with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash report says Thompson was westbound on Highway 60 at 5:45 a.m., when her GMC Terrain and a Volkswagen New Beetle collided at the intersection with Oriole Dr, in Jamestown Township.

The Volkswagen was driven by Nicholas James Hansen, 21, of Madison Lake, who was traveling northbound on Oriole Dr at the time of the crash. Hansen wasn’t injured.

The state patrol says road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.