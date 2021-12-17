Elysian woman killed in crash with semi

An Elysian woman was killed in a crash with a semi yesterday afternoon in Pemberton.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the 67-year-old woman was dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on Highway 83 at 627th Ave just after 4 p.m. The victim’s name has not been released yet.

According to a patrol report, the woman was southbound on 627th Ave in Pemberton where her Ford Taurus collided with a Kenworth semi that was northbound on Highway 83.

The semi driver was identified as Jeffrey Norris Hagen, 62, of Clarks Grove. Hagen wasn’t injured.

The patrol will release more information Friday afternoon.