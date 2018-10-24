Emaciated Horses Eating Feces, Black Water Among Horrors Allegedly Discovered At Sleepy Eye Farm

Two women are facing a multitude of criminal charges, accusing of neglecting and mistreating animals on their rural Sleepy Eye farm.

Corrine Mertz, age 61, and Cassey Lee Mertz, age 33, are charged in Brown County Court with 18 misdemeanor counts each of “overwork/mistreat animals-torture.”

According to the criminal complaint, the Brown County Sheriff’s office responded in April to complaints about neglected horses at the Mertz farm on County Road 10. A horse at the front of the farm yard was described by deputies as “haggard, skeleton-like, and gaunt.” Cassey told deputies that the horse looked frail because it was 30 years old.

During further inspection of the property, four other horses that were approximately 5-18 years old were discovered, all in the same shape as the first horse. Court documents say that one horse was “grossly thin” and “extremely emaciated,” while another horse was eating a pile of feces. Ponies that were housed in the stable were covered in feces and not property fed, according to the complaint.

Court documents say the water provided to the horses was blackish-green. Cassey told deputies there was only one bale of hay because the horses refused to eat the last shipment, so she’d burned it, but she was going to get more the next day.

The criminal complaint says that a veterinarian was called to the Mertz farm to evaluate the horses. Dr. Kirk Smith said that animals had been underfed and possibly not fed for periods up to 8 weeks, according to the complaint. Sheriff Rich Hoffmann contacted a Brown County dispatcher to deliver hay to the farm, and the horses were given clean water and food for the night.

While executing a search warrant on the farm two days later, on April 26, deputies discovered a number of chicken, ducks, and rabbits on the property. The rabbits appeared to have no access to water and their cages were full of at least two inches of their own feces, according to the criminal complaint. Casey told police that chores had not been done yet that day, and the rabbit feces freezes together in the winter.

According to court documents, five horses and four ponies were taken to a veterinarian for evaluation, then transported to an Animal Rescue Center in Zimmerman.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

