Embattled Pemberton Man Facing New Charges

A Pemberton man with multiple pending criminal cases is facing new charges.

Justin Blane Mortensen, 26, was arrested Monday after a police officer allegedly observed him leaving the St. Clair school grounds in a vehicle. The officer knew of a restraining order that prohibited Mortensen to stay away from the school, according to a criminal complaint filed in Blue Earth County Court.

A witness told police Mortensen was seen staring at the victim, the protected person in the restraining order, which was filed in March 2019. The order, signed by Judge Mark Betters, concluded that there were “reasonable grounds” to believe that Mortensen has physically or sexually assaulted, followed, threatened, or frightened the victim, who is a minor.

When Mortensen was arrested for violating the Order of Protection, a glass pipe containing meth residue and a switchblade were located in his pants pocket.

Mortensen has multiple pending cases in Blue Earth County, including charges for domestic assault, drug sales, and criminal sexual conduct.

Mortensen is now also charged with third-degree drug possession, felony violation of a restraining order, and felony possession of a dangerous a weapon.

Mortensen is currently in custody at the Blue Earth County Jail.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

