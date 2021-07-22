Emerald ash borer confirmed in Freeborn County

Emerald ash borer was confirmed in Freeborn County for the first time, says the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

There are now 28 counties in the state with EAB, according to MDA.

The tree-killing insect was discovered by a contractor working near Alden, who called MDA. The agency collected live larvae and samples for federal identification.

MDA is enacting an emergency quarantine in Freeborn County to limit the movement of firewood and ash material out of the county.

Two informational meetings on EAB will be held virtually next month with a question/answer session to follow. Both meetings are Wednesday, August 11. Meeting times are 10 a.m. to 11 a.m or 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Emerald ash borer larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk.

MDA says woodpeckers like to feed on EAB larvae, and woodpecker holes may indicate the presence of EAB.

