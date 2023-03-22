Emerald Ash Borer discovered in Faribault County

Emerald Ash Borer was discovered in Faribault County for the first time, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture confirmed Wednesday.

The infestation in Faribault County was discovered when MDA staff were conducting a visual EAB survey in a rest area off I-90 westbound near Blue Earth. Larvae were collected and federal authorities confirmed EAB.

There are now a total of 40 counties in the state with EAB, which are insect larvae that kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk.

The MDA has enacted an emergency quarantine of Faribault County, which limits the movement of firewood and ash material out of the area.

A virtual informational meeting for residents and tree care professionals in Faribault County will be held on Thursday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Experts from the MDA will give a brief presentation followed by a question and answer session.

The public will also have an opportunity to provide input on the proposal to add Faribault County’s emergency quarantine to the state’s formal quarantine.

REGISTER FOR THE MEETING