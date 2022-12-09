Emerald Ash Borer discovered in Mankato

Emerald ash borer has been discovered in the city of Mankato for the first time during a routine tree survey done by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

EAB is a tree-killing larva that tunnels under the bark of ash trees and feeds on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk.

Mankato residents are encouraged to watch for signs of EAB:

EAB larvae tunneling under the bark can cause the bark to split open, revealing the S-shaped larval tunnels underneath. Contact a professional. If a tree is believed to be infested with EAB, contact a tree care professional, City of Mankato Natural Resources Specialist Justin Lundborg, or the MDA at [email protected] or leave a voicemail at 888-545-6684.

The city is asking residents to avoid transporting firewood, a top cause of spreading EAB.

Minnesota is highly susceptible to EAB – an invasive insect – because it has approximately one billion ash trees, the most of any state in the nation.