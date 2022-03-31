Emerald Ash Borer discovered in Waseca County

Emerald ash borer has been discovered in Waseca County after a state wildlife worker noticed woodpecker holes in several ash trees in Janesville.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has enacted an emergency quarantine in response after federal authorities confirmed the pest. Emergency quarantines held to limit the movement of firewood and ash material out of the county.

EAB is a tree-killing larvae that tunnels under the bark of ash trees and feeds on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk.

Two virtual informational meetings have been scheduled for April 19 for Waseca County residents, at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

REGISTER FOR INFORMATION SESSION