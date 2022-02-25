Emerald Ash Borer Found in Le Sueur County

Emerald ash borer has been confirmed in Le Sueur County.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says an infested tree was found at Memorial Park in New Prague. MDA staff collected live samples, which federal identification confirmed was EAB.

EAB is a larva that kills the ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk.

Woodpeckers or their holes could indicate the presence of EAB since the birds like to feed on EAB larvae.

Minnesota has the highest ash tree population in the country.