Emergency Assistance Available For Blue Earth County Residents Struggling During The Pandemic

Blue Earth County residents who are struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic could be eligible for an emergency assistance program.

The Blue Earth County Emergency Assistance Program is intended to help with shelter costs such as past-due rent, mortgage payments, or a damage deposit. The program could also assist with payments of utilities, including electricity, heat, and water when there is a threat of disconnection.

Residents without enough resources to resolve their crisis could be eligible if they are able to prove income to pay bills moving forward. Recipients do not need to have an eviction or shut-off notice to be eligible, according to a press release from the county.

Funds will be available until November 2020, or until exhausted.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com