Emergency SNAP benefits to end next month

Emergency SNAP benefits will come to end next month for low-income Minnesotans.

The March benefit will be the final emergency payout. The temporary benefits began three years ago when Congress approved the Family First Coronavirus Act.

About $1.3 billion in emergency SNAP benefits have gone to more than 350,000 Minnesota households since that time, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Recipients received either an additional $95 in benefits, or an additional benefit valued up to the maximum benefit for their household size, whichever was greater.