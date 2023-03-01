Emergency SNAP benefits to end next month
March 1, 2023 6:11AM CST
Emergency SNAP benefits will come to end next month for low-income Minnesotans.
The March benefit will be the final emergency payout. The temporary benefits began three years ago when Congress approved the Family First Coronavirus Act.
About $1.3 billion in emergency SNAP benefits have gone to more than 350,000 Minnesota households since that time, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Recipients received either an additional $95 in benefits, or an additional benefit valued up to the maximum benefit for their household size, whichever was greater.