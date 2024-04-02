Emmy Winning Comedian Joe Flaherty Dies At 82

FILE - Former cast members of SCTV, from left, Dave Thomas, Joe Flaherty, Catherine O'Hara, Andrea Martin, foreground, Harold Ramis, Eugene Levy and Martin Short, pose at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival on March 6, 1999, in Aspen, Colo. Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series “SCTV,” died Monday, April 1, 2024 at age 82. (AP Photo/E Pablo Kosmicki, File)

TORONTO (AP) — Comedian Joe Flaherty has died.

He was a founding member of the beloved Canadian sketch series “SCTV.”

He was 82.

His daughter says Flaherty died Monday following a brief illness.

Flaherty, who was born in Pittsburgh, spent seven years at The Second City in Chicago before moving north of the border to help establish the theater’s Toronto outpost.

He went on to star alongside John Candy and Catherine O’Hara in ”SCTV” about a fictional TV station known as Second City Television that was stacked with buffoons in front of and behind the cameras.