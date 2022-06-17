Employee dies in grain bin accident at Hope Crystal Valley Co-op

An employee died in a grain bin incident Thursday evening at Crystal Valley Cooperative in Hope, which is located in Steele County
Emergency personnel responded to the Co-op around 9:20 p.m. and immediately began rescue efforts.
A press release from Crystal Valley says the employee became fully engulfed in a grain bin while loading a train, leading to his death.
The employee’s name is being withheld pending family notification. The incident remains under investigation.
The Hope location will be closed Friday.