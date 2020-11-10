Empty anhydrous tanks overturn in crash south of Gibbon

No one was injured when two empty anhydrous ammonia tanks overturned in a crash near Gibbon last week.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s office sent a release Monday about the crash, which happened Nov 3 around 3:30 p.m. on Co Rd 2 near 300th St – about two miles south of Gibbon.

According to the sheriff’s release, a Grand Prix driven by Matthew Dustin, 17, of Gibbon, collided with a Chevy Silverado pickup pulling two empty anhydrous ammonia tanks. The pickup driver was identified as Bradley Borth, 63, of Fairfax.

The tanks tipped over in the crash, according to the release, but were later tipped back onto the wheels without incident.

Neither driver was injured.