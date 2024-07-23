EPA Awards $4.3 Billion To Fund Projects In 30 States To Reduce Climate Pollution

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is awarding $4.3 billion in grants to fund projects in 30 states to reduce climate pollution.

The money will go to 25 projects targeting greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, electric power, commercial and residential buildings, industry, agriculture and waste and materials management.

The grants are paid for by the 2022 climate law approved by congressional Democrats.

Among the projects being funded are $396 million to Pennsylvania to reduce industrial greenhouse gas emissions from cement, asphalt and other material.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan will join Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro in Pittsburgh on Monday to announce grant recipients.

Regan says the funds will be delivered this fall.