Erin DuPree appointed as state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director

Erin DuPree has been appointed as Minnesota’s first director of the Office of Cannabis Management by Governor Tim Walz

DuPree will begin her role on October 2. She’ll be responsible for building the new state agency and will play a key leadership role in establishing and regulating the new adult-use cannabis market in Minnesota.

DuPree is an entrepreneur, small business owner, and consultant focused on assisting new start-ups in the implementation phase of the business vision. She is the founder, vice president of sales and operations, and head of research development at Loonacy Cannabis Co in Apple Valley.

“With direct experience in Minnesota’s hemp and cannabis industry and over 20 years of success in launching, managing, and growing businesses and organizations, Erin DuPree is an outstanding choice to lead the Office of Cannabis Management,” said Governor Walz. “DuPree is a proven and effective leader, who will be successful in standing up Minnesota’s new adult-use cannabis market and helping Minnesotans succeed in the industry.”