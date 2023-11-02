Escaped Watonwan County inmate recaptured

The inmate who escaped from the Watonwan County Jail Monday evening has been recaptured.

Leonardo Lopez Jr, 36, and two others were arrested and are in custody. The Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office received tips and located a vehicle carrying Lopez, who fled police on foot when police stopped the vehicle. He was tracked into a cornfield by officers and a K-9 unit, and then arrested without further incident.

Two others in the car were arrested for aiding Lopez, and an adult male was also arrested on a warrant on an unrelated charge, according to a press release.

Lopez is facing more charges in connection with his escape.