Esko football player dies after collapsing during game

AITKIN, Minn. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy has died after collapsing during a varsity football game in Aitkin.

KARE-TV reports Jackson Pfister, an Esko High School player, died Friday.

Pfister was taken to Riverwood Healthcare Center with what police call a “serious medical condition.” He died a short time later.

Police and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death.

(Information from: KARE-TV, http://www.kare11.com)

