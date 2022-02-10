Essential workers urge Minnesota lawmakers to pass bonuses

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Several people testified before a Minnesota House committee hearing on Wednesday in favor of bonus pay for health care workers and others whose jobs were deemed essential during the COVID-19 pandemic but who could not work from home.

The $1 billion proposal would send $1,500 bonuses to a total 667,000 eligible people, including in health care, long-term care, emergency services, schools, child care, hospitality and retail.

The committee approved the bill on a 9-4 vote. Legislative leaders from both parties have pointed to the frontline worker bonuses as a priority early this session, though figures differ on either side of the aisle.