“Eternals” has already made Marvel movie history . . . for being the first to receive a PG-13 for, quote, “brief sexuality”.

Whatever that means, it’ll only be BRIEF . . . so don’t get too excited. The full rating description says, “fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality.”

“Eternals” will be in theaters on November 5th . . . it’ll have an exclusive 45-day theatrical release, like “Shang-Chi” has.