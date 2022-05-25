Ettinger wins Dem nod for Hagedorn seat; Finstad leads GOP

By STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Hormel Foods executive Jeff Ettinger cruised to victory in a Democratic primary to finish the term of the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.

Meanwhile, Republican Brad Finstad held a small lead over Jeremy Munson in their primary. Finstad declared victory “for our Southern Minnesota values,” but The Associated Press had not yet called the race.

Both Finstad and Munson played up their admiration for former President Donald Trump. The winners will meet in August to determine who will finish the last few months of Hagedorn’s term. They’ll also build significant name ID with voters as they hope to win a full term later this year.