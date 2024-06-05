EV Sales Are Plunging in Europe–Here’s Why…
June 5, 2024 5:10AM CDT
Sales of electric vehicles are plunging in Europe as more and more car buyers are choosing gas-powered cars. Volkswagen produces some of the most popular EV models over there – and sales of those cars have dropped by nearly a quarter in the first three months of this year. Some of this decline is due to competition from other car makers, but changing government policies and changing attitudes toward battery technology has many customers going back to the old-fashioned gas-powered stuff.