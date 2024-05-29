Ever Wonder, “How Many Bubbles In A Glass Of Bubbly?”–Here’s Your Answer

If you ever enjoyed a glass of champagne and pondered one of life’s greatest mysteries, like, “How many bubbles are in a glass of bubbly?” you’re in luck – because scientists believe they’ve figured it out. According to a study published in The Journal of Physical Chemistry B, a glass of champagne contains roughly one million bubbles. It sounds like a lot of bubbles, but it’s actually far less than the 15 million researchers previously thought. Of course, the number of bubbles may vary depending on several factors including temperature of the champagne and the tilt of the glass when you’re pouring it.