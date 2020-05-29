Every New Movie Coming to Netflix in June 2020
As the the list of streaming platforms continues to grow and grow, it becomes harder and harder to keep track of which new movies are hitting our favorite streaming services. And while there are a growing number of free streaming options, the paid subscriptions tend to offer much more popular films to choose from—and that goes double for Netflix, which might have the biggest and most fluctuating movie database on the internet.
Luckily, we know which movies are hitting and leaving each of the major streaming giants each month. And that includes Netflix, which will introduce a bevy of options starting June 1.
Here’s a breakdown of each and every movie hitting Netflix in June, and which days those movies will become available.
New Movies Coming to Netflix on June 1
- Act of Valor
- All Dogs Go to Heaven
- Bad News Bears
- Cape Fear
- Casper
- Clueless
- Cook Off
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Juwanna Mann
- Inside Man
- Kalek Shanab
- Lust, Caution
- Midnight Diner
- Mirai
- Observe and Report
- Priest
- Rememory
- Starship Troopers
- The Boy
- The Car
- The Disaster Artist
- The Healer
- The Help
- The Queen
- The Show
- The Silence of the Lambs
- The Stolen
- Twister
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- V for Vendetta
- West Side Story
- You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
- Zodiac
New Movies Coming to Netflix on June 2
- True: Rainbow Rescue
New Movies Coming to Netflix on June 3
- Lady Bird
- Killing Gunther
- Spelling the Dream
New Movies Coming to Netflix on June 5
- Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai
- Merry Men 2: Another Mission
- The Last Days of American Crime
New Movies Coming to Netflix on June 6
- The Night Clerk
New Movies Coming to Netflix on June 7
- 365 Days
New Movies Coming to Netflix on June 8
- Before I Fall
New Movies Coming to Netflix on June 10
- Middle Men
New Movies Coming to Netflix on June 12
- Da 5 Bloods
- Jo Koy: In His Elements
- Addicted to Life
- Don’t Crack Under Pressure
- Don’t Crack Under Pressure II
- Don’t Crack Under Pressure III
- Magnetic
New Movies Coming to Netflix on June 15
- The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story
- Underdogs
New Movies Coming to Netflix on June 16
- Baby Mama
- Charlie St. Cloud
- Frost/Nixon
- The Darkness
New Movies Coming to Netflix on June 17
- An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
New Movies Coming to Netflix on June 18
- Alexandria: Again and Forever
- A Whisker Away
New Movies Coming to Netflix on June 19
- Father Soldier Son
- Feel the Beat
- One Way for Tomorrow
- Wasp Network
New Movies Coming to Netflix on June 21
- Goldie
New Movies Coming to Netflix on June 22
- Dark Skies
New Movies Coming to Netflix on June 24
- Athlete A
New Movies Coming to Netflix on June 26
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
New Movies Coming to Netflix on June 29
- Bratz: The Movie
