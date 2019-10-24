Everything Coming to and Leaving Netflix in November 2019

Fall has officially arrived, and Netflix is dropping plenty of viewing material as the indoor season gets started. The streaming giant has a fistful of original series and films to keep fans occupied, including Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman with the de-aging of Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, along with Timothée Chalamet as a wayward prince in The King, and a new cast and time jump for The Crown. Subscribers can also enjoy some older, still bingeable favorites like Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and Rosemary’s Baby.

Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in November:

Avail. 11/1

American Son

Atypical: Season 3

Drive

Fire in Paradise

Hache

Hello Ninja

Holiday in the Wild

The King

The Man Without Gravity

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!

True: Grabbleapple Harvest

We Are the Wave

Billy on the Street: Seasons 2-5

Christmas Break-In

Christmas in the Heartlands

Christmas Survival

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Grease

Holly Star

How to Be a Latin Lover

Love Jones

Mars: Season 2

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2

Paid in Full

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Santa Girl

Step Brothers

The Christmas Candle

The Deep: Season 3

The Game

The Matrix Revolutions

Zombieland

Avail. 11/4

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

The Devil Next Door

District 9

Avail. 11/5

The End of the F***ing World: Season 2

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4

Tune in for Love

Undercover Brother 2

Avail. 11/6

Scams

Avail. 11/7

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

Avail. 11/8

Busted!: Season 2

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2

Greatest Events of WWII in HD Color

Green Eggs and Ham

Let It Snow

Paradise Beach

Wild District: Season 2

Avail. 11/9

Little Things: Season 3

Avail. 11/10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5

Avail. 11/11

A Single Man

Avail. 11/12

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3

Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago

Avail. 11/13

Maradona in Mexico

Avail. 11/14

The Stranded

Avail. 11/15

Avlu: Part 2

The Club

Earthquake Bird

GO!: The Unforgettable Party

House Arrest

I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry

Klaus

Llama Llama: Season 2

The Toys That Made Us: Season 3

Avail. 11/16

Suffragette

Avail. 11/17

The Crown: Season 3

Avail. 11/19

Iliza: Unveiled

Avail. 11/20

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

Dream/Killer Lorena

Avail. 11/21

The Knight Before Christmas

Avail. 11/22

Dino Girl Gauko

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

The Dragon Prince: Season 3

High Seas: Season 2

Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3

Mon frère

Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2

Narcoworld: Dope Stories

Nobody’s Looking

Singapore Social

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8

Avail. 11/23

End of Watch

Avail. 11/24

Shot Caller

Avail. 11/25

Dirty John: Season 1

Avail. 11/26

Mike Birbiglia: The New One

Super Monsters Save Christmas

True: Winter Wishes

Avail. 11/27

Broken

The Irishman

Avail. 11/28

Holiday Rush

John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin’ For That

Merry Happy Whatever

Mytho

Avail. 11/29

Atlantics

Chip and Potato: Season 2

I Lost My Body

La Reina del Sur: Season 2

The Movies That Made Us

Sugar Rush Christmas

