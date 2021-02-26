Ex-cop appeals murder conviction to Minnesota Supreme Court

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of third-degree murder in the 2017 fatal shooting of an Australian woman is asking the Minnesota Supreme Court to take his case.

Mohamed Noor is seeking to have his conviction in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond overturned after a Court of Appeals panel upheld it. Some legal experts say the third-degree murder charge applies only when a defendant’s actions put multiple people at risk, but the appellate panel said it can apply when a defendant’s actions are directed at one person.

The issue could have implications in the upcoming trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, as prosecutors seek to reinstate a third-degree murder charge in the death of George Floyd.