Ex-cops Kueng, Thao sentenced for violating Floyd’s rights

By AMY FORLITI Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The last two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights have been sentenced in federal court.

J. Alexander Kueng was sentenced Wednesday to three years and Tou Thao got a 3 1/2-year sentence. They were convicted in February of two counts of violating Floyd’s civil rights.

The jury found they deprived the 46-year-old Black man of medical care and failed to stop Derek Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes.

Chauvin and another former officer, Thomas Lane, have already been sentenced on federal charges.