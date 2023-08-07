Ex-Minneapolis officer receives nearly 5 years on state charge for role in George Floyd’s killing
August 7, 2023 11:37AM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tou Thao, the last former Minneapolis police officer convicted in state court for his role in the killing of George Floyd, has been sentenced to 4 years and 9 months, even as he denied wrongdoing. Thao testified that he served as a “human traffic cone” when holding back concerned bystanders as former Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man pleaded for his life on May 25, 2020. A bystander video captured Floyd’s fading cries of “I can’t breathe.” Judge Peter Cahill found Thao guilty in May of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Monday’s sentence will run concurrently with a 3 1/2-year sentence on a federal civil rights conviction.