Ex-Timberwolves staffer facing burglary charge allegedly stole hard drive with exec’s sensitive data

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves executive vice president of basketball operations Sachin Gupta had a hard drive with proprietary and sensitive information stolen from his office by a since-fired team employee, according to a criminal complaint filed in district court. Somak Sarkar was arrested by Minneapolis police and charged with third-degree felony burglary by the Hennepin County Attorney’s office. The Timberwolves were not pursuing criminal charges. Sarkar worked on analytics with the coaching staff. He was immediately fired following the discovery of the alleged Feb. 3 theft.