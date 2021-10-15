Expect closures & dealys for the Mankato Marathon this weekend

The Mankato Marathon is set for Saturday, after going virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The city says traffic disruptions are expected to be minimal Friday, October 15 & Saturday, October 16.

During the event, some Mankato streets will be closed, and traffic will be redirected for the safety of runners and drivers. It is recommended to plan ahead if driving in these areas is necessary. View marathon maps and schedule.

Friday, October 15

Road Closures

2 p.m. to midnight Poplar Street (from A Street to Sibley Parkway) will be closed from 2 p.m., Friday, October 15 to Saturday, October 16.



Expected Traffic Delays

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sibley Parkway (Rogers Street to Mound Avenue, through the park)



Saturday, October 16

Road closures

Midnight to 10 a.m. Poplar Street (from A Street to Sibley Parkway) will be closed from 2 p.m., Friday, October 15 to Saturday, October 16.

3 a.m. to 4 p.m. Front Street (Marshall Street to Cherry Street)

7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stoltzman Road (West Pleasant Street to Van Brunt Street) Blue Earth Street/West Pleasant Street (Winona Street to Stoltzman Road)

7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Park Lane (Woodland Avenue to Sibley Street) Woodland Avenue (Fifth Street to Sibley Street) Sibley Parkway (Rogers Street to Mound Avenue)

8:30 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. Stoltzman Road (Highway 90 to 200 th street)



Expected traffic delays