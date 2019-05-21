Experts: Staggering 3,000 Calories Consumed by People at an Average BBQ

A staggering 3,000 calories are consumed by people at an average BBQ, experts revealed today.

As shops begin to stock up on food as the BBQ season begins the public have been warned that they might be overdoing it when it comes to calories.

The average person will consume 3,078 calories at a BBQ, diet expert Terri-Ann Nunns has revealed.

This is well over the daily recommended calorie intake for women (2,000 calories) and men (2,500 calories).

The figures were based on eating one burger and bun with cheese which clocks in at 533 calories

On the other hand if someone decides to have two hot dogs with buns they will be gaining 678 calories.

While chicken is healthier, two drumsticks still amounts to 422 calories while one corn on the cob comes in at 110 calories

While these numbers might seem extravagant, experts say that the reality is that it’s easily done at a BBQ celebration.

And this is without taking into considering multiple sides, sauces, and the ice cream for dessert.

Ms Nunns said: “BBQs are a great way to socialize with family and friends, especially if the sun is shining, but they can have a big impact on your diet if you overindulge.

“Of course, everything should be enjoyed in moderation and a treat every now and then is recommended to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“But, by following some really simple steps, you can be sure you stay on track with your weight loss journey and still enjoy a BBQ in the sun.”

Source: irishmirror.ie

