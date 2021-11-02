Explore Minnesota names New Ulm top holiday destination

If you’re searching for the quintessential holiday shopping experience, look no further than New Ulm.

Explore Minnesota has rated the southern Minnesota city as one of the top holiday shopping destinations in the state.

The article, titled “Holiday Shopping in Minnesota Historic Downtowns,” describes New Ulm as a place “for folks who love the traditions of Christmas – fragrant trees, hand-blown glass ornaments, elegantly carved candleholders, sweetly spiced cookies, and Old World carols….”

The city, known for its German flair, will host its annual Parade of Lights on November 26 downtown.