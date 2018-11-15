Explosion injures 2 at business in North Mankato

An explosion at a business in Mankato injured two people and caused damage to the building on Wednesday.

According to KEYC, the explosion happened around 11:45 a.m. at Allstate Peterbilt of Mankato at 2264 Howard Drive West in North Mankato.

Police told the TV station that shop workers at the truck service store were evacuating after compressed natural gas leaked from a West Central Sanitation garbage truck and then exploded.

Two employees were injured including a 59-year-old Ellendale man who suffered first- and- second-degree burns. He was airlifted to Regions Hospital while another man was treated at the scene for a minor hand injury.

The Mankato Free Press cited a witness who said it was a “massive explosion” that shook their house across the street.

The explosion was centered in the shop area, destroying overhead garage doors in addition to causing damage to other parts of the shop.

