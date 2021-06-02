Explosion reported at Sleepy Eye grain elevator Tuesday

An explosion was reported at a Brown County grain elevator Tuesday morning.

On June 1, at about 4:45 a.m., the Brown County Sheriff’s Office got a report of an explosion at the Christensen Family Farms feed mill at 23971 County Road 10, near Sleepy Eye.

Assisting at the fire call were the fire departments from Sleepy Eye, New Ulm, Springfield, Hanska, and Comfrey, and the Sleepy Eye Police Department. No injuries were reported, and no foul play is suspected. The amount of damage is undetermined at this time.