Exposed! Mankato Police Arrest Man For Knocking On Woman’s Door With Pants Down

A 22-year-old man has been jailed on possible charges of indecent exposure after police say he knocked on a random door with his pants down.

Mankato Public Safety Commander Dan Schisel said a female who answered a knock the door was surprised by Zachary Edward Dodge, who was allegedly standing at her door with his pants down and genitals exposed.

The woman slammed the door went to go get her boyfriend, then the pair indicated to officers which direction Dodge had gone.  Officers tracked down Dodge and the victim was able to identify him by his clothes.

Dodge is also facing possible charges of disorderly conduct.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

Comments