Extended hours for Special Congressional Primary Election in Blue Earth County

The Blue Earth County Elections Office will offer extended election hours this weekend for the U.S. Congressional Special Election Primary.

The extended election hours are on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Elections Office is located in the Historic Courthouse at 204 S 5th Street in Mankato.

The extended hours will allow voters to cast absentee ballots or return mailed ballots in advance of the Special Primary Election for the vacant First Congressional District seat, set for May 24.

Minnesota state law allows any eligible voter to vote early for any reason.

The First Congressional District encompasses all of Blue Earth County.

Voters who plan to vote in person on May 24th should visit to confirm their voting location for this election. Redistricting will change the voting location for many voters starting with the August election.