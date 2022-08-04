Extended primary election hours in Blue Earth County

The Blue Earth County Elections Office is offering extended hours for Tuesday’s primary election.

On Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., voters can cast absentee ballots or return mailed ballots in advance of the August 9 primary election. Minnesota law allows any eligible voter to vote early for any reason.

The Elections Office is located in the Historic Courthouse at 204 S 5th St in Mankato.

Voters who plan to vote in person on August 9 should visit the Minnesota Pollfinder website to confirm their voting location for this election. Redistricting may have changed the polling locations for some voters.