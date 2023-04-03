Extra distracted driveing enforcement on Minnesota roads during April

Extra law enforcement will be out on Minnesota roadways in April for a distracted driving and awareness campaign.

The campaign started on April 1 and will last the remainder of the month. Law enforcement agencies and traffic safety partners are teaming up to educate motorists, enforce hands-free cell phone laws, and help stop other distracting behaviors.

Last year, Minnesota saw 22 death and 126 injuries from distracted driving, according to preliminary figures from the Department of Public Safety.

Minnesota’s hands-free cell phone law allows drivers to use their cell phones to make calls, text, or listen to music, but only by voice commands or single-touch activation without holding the phone. There is a $100 or more fine for the first offense; a $300 fine for the second offense.