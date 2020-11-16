Extra seat belt enforcement begins Monday

Extra enforcement of safety belt use on Minnesota’s roadways starts Monday.

More than 300 agencies around the state will be enforcing the seat belt law during this year’s Click It or Ticket campaign, which is in effect from Nov 16 to Nov 29.

The Department of Public Safety says 85 unbelted motorists have died on Minnesota’s roads this year, compare with 61 at this same time last year. It’s the highest number of overall year-to-date fatalities since 2012, when there were 97.

Minnesota law requires that drivers and passengers in all seating positions must wear seat belts or be in the correct child restraint.