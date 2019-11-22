Extra Trimmings offers free Thanksgiving workouts for Echo Food Shelf donations

(Mankato, MN) – Local gyms are teaming up with Profile by Sanford and Mankato Clinic to offer workouts in exchange for food shelf donations.

Extra Trimmings is a new community event that encourages people to donate on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Participating gyms are offering workouts and classes both days, and in return, participants are asked to give non-perishable food, hygiene products, or cash.

More than 15 gyms are participating in the Mankato area, according to a press release from Mankato Clinic. A week prior, all partnering gyms will give members orange grocery bags to fill with donations.

In 2018, Echo Food Shelf distributed 1.9 million pounds of food and served 111,000 pounds of food during the 2019 Summer Feeding Program.

Profile by Sandford and the Mankato Clinic Foundation are each donating $1 per pound of food collected, up to $1,000 each to the Echo Food Shelf.

For a list of activities, fitness classes, and locations, visit Facebook and search Extra Trimmings.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)