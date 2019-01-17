Facebook Groups Claim Drinking Urine ‘Eliminates Disease’

People are drinking their own urine to “eliminate disease” in a bizarre new Facebook craze.

Fans of the trend are joining “urine therapy” groups on the social network, which also encourage members to wash their feet in pee.

They believe knocking back your own urine will not only cure all manner of ailments but will also give you more energy, even though science disputes such claims.

One online group, Urine Therapy: THE REAL UNIVERSAL REMEDY, offers tips for those interested in finding ways of utilizing their urine.

The closed group has more than 6,600 members. It claims the bodily fluid “opens doors of your soul” and “heals every part of your being”.

But it also warns to “Use the knowledge you gain here wisely. It can change your life if you choose to allow it to.”

Drinkers are advised: “The mid-stream of the first-morning urine is the most important drink of the day.”

Other suggestions include urine eye-drops, enemas, gargling with your pee, and aging it like whiskey to concentrate the effects.

There is no scientific evidence to support the practice of guzzling your own urine — which is a waste product made up of water, salt, ammonia and other byproducts.

It’s claimed drinking urine can also put stress on your kidneys as they’re forced to process the toxins again.

Other posts from closed groups were posted online by Twitter user @Skyear_. They included more people washing their feet in pee and a woman posing with a glass of urine.

