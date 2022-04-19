Fairfax man critically injured in single-vehicle rollover

A Fairfax man was critically injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash south of Hector Tuesday morning.

Steven Allen Volstad, 68, was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with life-threatening injuries following the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A crash report says Volstad was northbound on Highway 4 in a Ford F-250 pickup that left the roadway and rolled in the ditch at milepost 90, in Martinsburg Township. Volstad was flown from the scene by air ambulance, according to a crash report.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Volstad was wearing his seat belt, according to the patrol.

The crash time is listed as 8:39 a.m.