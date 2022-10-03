Fairfax Post Office temporarily closed due to fire damages

The Fairfax Post Office has temporarily closed due to damage caused by a fire in downtown Fairfax Sunday morning.

The United States Postal Service says Fairfax customers can pick up mail, packages, and post office box mail at the Gibbon Post Office at 1070 1st Ave St.

USPS says no mail was damaged in the fire and no timetable has been established for the return of retail services at the Fairfax offices. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says the post office suffered minor damages.

The Gibbon USPS hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.