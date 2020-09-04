Fairfax residents hospitalized after crash with semi

(Marshall, MN) – Two Fairfax residents were hospitalized Thursday after their vehicle collided with a semi in Renville County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Vernon Virgil Beran, 75, of Fairfax, was eastbound on 660th St (Renville Co Rd 74) when his Ford Escape collided with a semi at the intersection of Highway 4.

Beran and his passenger, 76-year-old Carol Norena Beran of Fairfax, were transported to New Ulm Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver, Jerad Joshua Berghorst, 34, of New London, wasn’t injured.

The state patrol lists the crash time as 3:22 p.m.