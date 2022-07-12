Fairmont driver at nearly 4 times the legal alcohol limit, say charges

A driver arrested for drunken driving in Fairmont over the weekend was nearly four times the legal limit, according to charges filed Monday.

Hannah Elizabeth Francisco, 25, of Fairmont, was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of DWI in Martin County Court.

A criminal complaint says Fairmont police responded to a driving complaint on Blue Earth Ave at 2:54 p.m. Sunday.

Police initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver as Francisco. The complaint says the officer noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the inside of the vehicle. Francisco allegedly said she had drunk two beers a couple of hours earlier. Police say her speech was slurred.

The complaint says a preliminary breath sample put Francisco’s blood-alcohol content at .40. An hour later at the Martin County Jail, a second breath sample indicated a .31 blood-alcohol content.