Fairmont man dies in rollover crash

A Fairmont man was killed and two others injured in a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in rural Blue Earth.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 4 p.m. to the single-vehicle crash at County Road 16 and 310th Ave, where they located a Ford Windstar rolled over in the east ditch.

The driver, 32-year-old Paul McDonough of Fairmont, was trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to a press release. Life-saving measures were performed, but McDonough was pronounced dead, says the release.

Two passengers in the van sustained minor injuries in the crash and were treated at the scene and released. They were identified as Kado McDonough, 18, of Fairmont, and Richard Murphy, 18, of rural Blue Earth.

The crash remains under investigation by the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.