Fairmont man setenced for drunk driving crash that injured pregnant woman

(Fairmont, MN) – A Fairmont man was sentenced for a high-speed, drunk driving crash that caused injuries to a pregnant woman.

District Court Judge Michael D. Trushenski sentenced Seth Michael Kick, 26, to 365 days in jail and two years of supervised probation. The judge stayed 305 days of jail time for two years.

Kick will serve 30 days of jail on work release, if eligible. He’ll be allowed to serve the remaining 30 days on electronic home monitoring at his own expense.

In a plea agreement signed in October, Kick agreed to plead guilty to criminal vehicular operation. Two additional counts of the same, and two DWI charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Trushenski ordered Kick to pay $785 in fines. Kick must also attend a MADD impact panel and abstain from drinking alcohol.

In June, Kick crashed his vehicle at County Road 39 and Lake Avenue in Fairmont. Witnesses reported he’d been driving at speeds up to 100 miles per hour prior to the crash, which put a 36-week pregnant woman in the hospital.

Kick’s blood alcohol content was .29 at the time of the crash, according to court documents. He has a previous DWI conviction.