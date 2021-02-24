Fairmont pair injured in Jackson County rollover

Two Fairmont residents were injured in a single-vehicle rollover in Jackson County Wednesday morning.

Driver Glorisel Rojas, 27, and passenger Addel Luis Flores Torres, 24, were both transported to Windom Health with non-life threatening injuries.

A crash report says Rojas was northbound on Highway 71 in a Toyota Yaris when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

Roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash, which was at 6:43 a.m, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.